Sonam Kapoor attends Milan Fashion Week in a striking gown

Sonam Kapoor left an indelible impact on fans with her outfit at Milan Fashion Week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Sonam Kapoor was recently in Milan to attend the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam had attended the fashion week for the fashion house Hugo Boss as it showcased its Fall/Winter 2023 collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor looked glamorous in a Boss outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor looked incredible in a black gown featuring a plunging neckline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor finished the look by wearing matching accessories, high heels, a box clutch and a ring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam opted for a bun, centre parting and crown braids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor will be back as the brand ambassador for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival’s market initiative ‘Word to Screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor is popular for films like Neerja, Aisha and Veere Di Wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor will declare nominations for the Book on Cinema award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the official remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
