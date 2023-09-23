Sonam Kapoor attends Milan Fashion Week in a striking gown

Sonam Kapoor left an indelible impact on fans with her outfit at Milan Fashion Week.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Milan Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor was recently in Milan to attend the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

Exudes Elegance

Sonam had attended the fashion week for the fashion house Hugo Boss as it showcased its Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Wows Fans

Sonam Kapoor looked glamorous in a Boss outfit.

Makes Jaws Drop

Sonam Kapoor looked incredible in a black gown featuring a plunging neckline.

Glamorous Display

Sonam Kapoor finished the look by wearing matching accessories, high heels, a box clutch and a ring.

Perfect Hairdo

Sonam opted for a bun, centre parting and crown braids.

Returns To MAMI

Sonam Kapoor will be back as the brand ambassador for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival’s market initiative ‘Word to Screen.

Popular Films

Sonam Kapoor is popular for films like Neerja, Aisha and Veere Di Wedding.

MAMI 2023

Sonam Kapoor will declare nominations for the Book on Cinema award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival event.

Last Project

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the official remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind.

