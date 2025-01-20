Sonam Kapoor’s Bold and Stylish Formal Looks
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 20, 2025
Sonam Kapoor’s all-black outfit with a long blazer is the ultimate power move for the office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A high-neck turtleneck paired with a long black blazer defines bold, formal sophistication.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A white shirt paired with a grey blazer and blue skirt makes her style stand out effortlessly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A white shirt with a bow, a cropped black blazer, and bell-bottom pants create a chic formal vibe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A denim shirt paired with jeans redefines the perfect casual-corporate look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A plum blazer, blush satin shirt, and matching skirt exude a polished yet stylish appearance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An all-black ensemble brings boldness and sophistication to Sonam Kapoor's corporate look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A white blazer paired with high-knee trousers channels sleek sophistication.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A light blue top with a matching coat offers understated elegance and charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A glamorous Tale colour formal outfit with an experimental blazer showcases Sonam’s bold corporate edge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Disha Pardeshi Earrings That Elevate Every Look
Find Out More