Sonam Kapoor’s Bold and Stylish Formal Looks

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2025

Sonam Kapoor’s all-black outfit with a long blazer is the ultimate power move for the office.

A high-neck turtleneck paired with a long black blazer defines bold, formal sophistication.

A white shirt paired with a grey blazer and blue skirt makes her style stand out effortlessly.

A white shirt with a bow, a cropped black blazer, and bell-bottom pants create a chic formal vibe.

A denim shirt paired with jeans redefines the perfect casual-corporate look.

A plum blazer, blush satin shirt, and matching skirt exude a polished yet stylish appearance.

An all-black ensemble brings boldness and sophistication to Sonam Kapoor's corporate look.

A white blazer paired with high-knee trousers channels sleek sophistication.

A light blue top with a matching coat offers understated elegance and charm.

A glamorous Tale colour formal outfit with an experimental blazer showcases Sonam’s bold corporate edge.

