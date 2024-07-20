Sonam Kapoor's fitness tips for weight loss
| Jul 20, 2024
Let's have a look at how Sonam Kapoor promotes weight loss journey and what tips she follows.
She begins her day with lemon water which is considered to be very healthy.
For breakfast she opts for collagen chocolate coffee and prefers meals like eggs and toast.
This kind of meal with a perfectbalance of carbohydrates and proteins gives enough energy to start the day.
Her lunch includes mix of chicken, pasta, chicken on toast etc.
Her dinner is light and consists of soup and vegetables.
She never missed her gym day and tries to maintain her shape by exercising regularly.
Sonam's for body is charismatic and everyone adores her for her disciplined routine.
