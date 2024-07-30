Sonu Nigam birthday: Know his educational qualifications, net worth, family
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 30, 2024
Sonu Nigam's birthday is July 30, 1973. He is a known singer in Bollywood.
Family: Nevaan Nigam is his son from his marriage to Madhurima Nigam. Agam Kumar Nigam, his father, is a vocalist.
Career: Sonu Nigam started out as a kid performer before rising to prominence in Bollywood as a playback singer, thanks to his diverse voice and a string of successful songs.
Qualifications in Education: He graduated from the University of Delhi after finishing his education at Delhi's J.D. Tytler School.
Estimated Net Worth: With an estimated $50 million, he is among the highest-paid singers in India.
Notable Achievements: For his vocals, Sonu has won numerous Filmfare and National Film Awards.
Fascinating Fact: He is renowned for his versatility across a wide range of musical styles, including current and classical.
Philanthropy: Sonu Nigam is a supporter of causes pertaining to healthcare and education and participates in a number of humanitarian endeavors.
