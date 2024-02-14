South Indian actress Sai Pallavi's mental and physical fitness tips for all

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Sai Pallavi is gaining popularity and is becoming a popular actress in today’s time.

Her main mantra of staying fit is to keep her brain healthy and stay positive in life.

She gives a lot of attention to different forms of activities which keeps her fit; be it dance or an outdoor activity.

Sai doesn’t like going to the gym and has found it’s alternative, dancing.

She loves to dance and that is visible in her song Saranga Dariya. Dancing keeps her flexible.

She has become a role model for many people after reportedly rejecting a fairness cream ad that offered her 2 crores.

Her physical exercises also include regular practice of Yoga. This makes her more refreshed and calms her down generally.

She believes that one should stay humble and grounded. This will keep their mind in peace.

