Special Korean haircare tips for working ladies
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 24, 2024
Korean haircare routine can be really effective if used properly.
Make sure you take bath with mild water and not too hot or too cold water.
You can wash your hair with a natural shampoo twice a week.
Never eevr forget to apply conditioner as they help in keeping you away from the frizz.
Try using combs whose bristles are soft.
Try not to use a comb if your hair is still wet.
Regular oiling could be a good way to relax your head.
Hair serums that promote hair growth can be taken and utilized carefully.
