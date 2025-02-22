Sreeleela's TOP 10 ethnic wear looks you must try

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2025

Sreeleela looks gorgeous in red floral co-ord set.

Red saree helps her look beautiful.

This turquoise lehenga helps her stand out.

Classic black sharara set looks beautiful.

Sreeleela exudes elegance in a blush pink saree.

White embroidered saree looks pretty.

Green and red saree is perfect for traditional events.

Yellow chiffon saree never goes out of trend.

Shimmery green saree adds charm to her look.

Sreeleela effortlessly stuns in floral patterned lehenga.

