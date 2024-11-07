SRK to Ranbir Kapoor: Get inspired by these 10 Bollywood actors to elevate your winter style

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2024

It's officially winter season and these handsome Bollywood stars are here to give you some fashion inspiration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan shows how it's done with a simple black shirt and a coat. It works for every weather.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor shows how a sports jersey jacket can be used as an additional piece of clothing to save yourself from the cold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A turtleneck t-shirt and a puffer jacket like Ranveer Singh are your true companions if the cold is too much

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If it's extreme cold, you should wear a comforter and parka jacket like Abhishek Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keep it simple like Varun Dhawan did, with a t-shirt and a black jacket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra shows how to carry a puffer jacket in style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you don't want to wear something heavy, pair your t-shirt with a collared jacket like Vicky Kaushal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you want to keep it stylish, take inspiration from Ayushmann Khurrana. At least you have your sleeves covered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan shows how to keep it cool with a t-shirt, a leather jacket, and a scarf.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kalki 2898 to RRR: Top 10 most expensive Indian films

 

 Find Out More