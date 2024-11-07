SRK to Ranbir Kapoor: Get inspired by these 10 Bollywood actors to elevate your winter style
Pooja Darade
| Nov 07, 2024
It's officially winter season and these handsome Bollywood stars are here to give you some fashion inspiration.
Shah Rukh Khan shows how it's done with a simple black shirt and a coat. It works for every weather.
Ranbir Kapoor shows how a sports jersey jacket can be used as an additional piece of clothing to save yourself from the cold.
A turtleneck t-shirt and a puffer jacket like Ranveer Singh are your true companions if the cold is too much
If it's extreme cold, you should wear a comforter and parka jacket like Abhishek Bachchan.
Keep it simple like Varun Dhawan did, with a t-shirt and a black jacket.
Sidharth Malhotra shows how to carry a puffer jacket in style.
If you don't want to wear something heavy, pair your t-shirt with a collared jacket like Vicky Kaushal
If you want to keep it stylish, take inspiration from Ayushmann Khurrana. At least you have your sleeves covered.
Kartik Aaryan shows how to keep it cool with a t-shirt, a leather jacket, and a scarf.
Thanks For Reading!
