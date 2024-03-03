Step by step Korean hair care hacks to follow for long hair

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

To promote hair development and circulation, massage the scalp with oil or a treatment pre-wash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choose a mild shampoo without sulfates to prevent removing natural oils.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use moisturizing conditioner on ends and treat frequently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To remove buildup and preserve the health of your scalp, use an exfoliating treatment or scalp scrub.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weekly deep conditioning is necessary to restore shine, repair, and hydration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before style, use a heat protector to reduce heat damage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trims should be scheduled every 6 to 8 weeks to avoid split ends and encourage strong growth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To lessen friction and preserve the health of your hair, choose for protective hairstyles like braids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Telugu and Tamil psychological thrillers to watch on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More