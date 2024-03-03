Step by step Korean hair care hacks to follow for long hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
To promote hair development and circulation, massage the scalp with oil or a treatment pre-wash.
Choose a mild shampoo without sulfates to prevent removing natural oils.
Use moisturizing conditioner on ends and treat frequently.
To remove buildup and preserve the health of your scalp, use an exfoliating treatment or scalp scrub.
Weekly deep conditioning is necessary to restore shine, repair, and hydration.
Before style, use a heat protector to reduce heat damage.
Trims should be scheduled every 6 to 8 weeks to avoid split ends and encourage strong growth.
To lessen friction and preserve the health of your hair, choose for protective hairstyles like braids.
