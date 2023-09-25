Step inside Karan Kundrra's new house

Karan Kundrra, who bid adieu to the Ganpati idol with Tejasswi Prakash recently, has been busy attending a grihpravesh puja in his new house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Auspicious

Karan Kundrra looks on as a swastik symbol was being drawn against a white background.

Stay Positive

Swastik is often drawn to embrace positivity and well-being.

Karan sits with folded hands along with a group of pandits who perform puja at his new house.

Special Ritual

Dressed in a traditional pink kurta and white pajama, Karan performs the havan.

Offers Prayers

Karan prays with folded hands.

Devotion

Karan looks engrossed during the prayer ceremony.

New Beginnings

Karan lights a diya at what looks like the entrance to his house.

Kitchen Area

Karan listens to the instructions given to him in what looks like his kitchen area.

Sneak Peek

That's another shot that gives fans a glimpse of the kitchen area.

Seeks Blessings

Karan, who had recently performed Ganpati Visarjan rituals along with Tejasswi's family, seeks god's blessings.

