Stop hairfall by following this Korean haircare routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2024

Do not use too much of blow dryer for your hair as the heat is not good for you.

Hair serum are gaining popularity because they help in hair growth.

Keep your scalp sweat free and wash your hair regularly.

Giving yourself a little hair massage while bathing is relaxing for your hair roots.

Once a week oiling should be done properly to make your hair strong.

Never try to comb in wet hair as they are weak during that time.

Choose a simple hairstyle which does not include a lot of twisting.

Go for a haircut on a regular basis which will allow the new hair strands to grow faster and healthier.

