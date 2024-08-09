Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor's jaw dropping educational qualifications
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 09, 2024
Educational background: Shraddha Kapoor attended Boston University to study a psychology course before quitting to concentrate on her acting after attending Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The estimated net worth of Shraddha Kapoor as of 2024 is ₹120 crores, or $15 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
First Motion Picture: Shraddha Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the 2010 film Teen Patti, but her breakthrough role came in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Interesting fact: Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha's mother, is a trained vocalist who gave her the gift. She has performed in a number of Shivangi Kolhapure films.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Relationship: Shraddha Kapoor has not discussed her personal life publicly, however there have been rumors that she is seeing Rahul Mody.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fitness Enthusiast: In order to stay in shape, Shraddha does dance, pilates, and yoga.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor is an avid supporter of animal welfare organizations and has a deep passion for animals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brand Ambassador: She represents a number of well-known companies and is well-known for her support of lifestyle, cosmetic, and fashion items.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lions Gate Portal 2024: Here are celebs who manifested and turned dreams into reality
Find Out More