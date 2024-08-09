Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor's jaw dropping educational qualifications

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2024

Educational background: Shraddha Kapoor attended Boston University to study a psychology course before quitting to concentrate on her acting after attending Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai.

The estimated net worth of Shraddha Kapoor as of 2024 is ₹120 crores, or $15 million.

First Motion Picture: Shraddha Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the 2010 film Teen Patti, but her breakthrough role came in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2.

Interesting fact: Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha's mother, is a trained vocalist who gave her the gift. She has performed in a number of Shivangi Kolhapure films.

Relationship: Shraddha Kapoor has not discussed her personal life publicly, however there have been rumors that she is seeing Rahul Mody.

Fitness Enthusiast: In order to stay in shape, Shraddha does dance, pilates, and yoga.

Shraddha Kapoor is an avid supporter of animal welfare organizations and has a deep passion for animals.

Brand Ambassador: She represents a number of well-known companies and is well-known for her support of lifestyle, cosmetic, and fashion items.

