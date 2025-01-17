Top 5 saree looks inspired by Suhana Khan
Bollywood Staff
| Jan 17, 2025
Suhana Khan's shimmering rose gold tissue saree is beyond gorgeous
She shined the brightest as she paired her saree with a stunning golden mirror-work blouse
This blush pink pre-draped saree of Suhana Khan is giving the perfect indo-western look
It came adorned with lime green and light pink stones, making the actor look absolutely glamorous
This fiery red saree look of Suhana Khan screams elegance
Suhana stuns in a red saree with a matching embroidered blouse
Suhana looks beautiful in this dreamy white intricately embroidered saree
The actor looks ethereal in this saree paired with a captivating one-shoulder blouse in a dreamy white hue
Suhana exudes elegance in her blue draped saree
She looked effortlessly stylish and beautiful.
Thanks For Reading!
