Top 5 saree looks inspired by Suhana Khan

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2025

Suhana Khan's shimmering rose gold tissue saree is beyond gorgeous

She shined the brightest as she paired her saree with a stunning golden mirror-work blouse

This blush pink pre-draped saree of Suhana Khan is giving the perfect indo-western look

It came adorned with lime green and light pink stones, making the actor look absolutely glamorous

This fiery red saree look of Suhana Khan screams elegance

Suhana stuns in a red saree with a matching embroidered blouse

Suhana looks beautiful in this dreamy white intricately embroidered saree

The actor looks ethereal in this saree paired with a captivating one-shoulder blouse in a dreamy white hue

Suhana exudes elegance in her blue draped saree

She looked effortlessly stylish and beautiful.

