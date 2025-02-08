Suhana Khan’s TOP 10 beauty tips for teens to follow!
Tap to see some mindblowing bueaty tips inspired by Suhana Khan!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 08, 2025
Suhana Khan has always stunned us with her ethereal beauty. Here is a guide by the actress that you can adopt in your life to achieve magnificent charm!
Adequate hydration keeps your skin looking fresh and glowing.
Using cleanser to remove excessive dirt from to skin, and to avoid acne.
Sleep is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Aim for at least 7-9 hours per night to allow your skin time to regenerate.
Use sunscreen to protect your skin from pigmentation, tanning, and anti-aging.
Regular physical activity boosts blood flow and keeps your skin looking healthy and radiant.
Practice good hygiene to avoid transferring bacteria to your skin.
Using minimal makeup keeps the look simple, and helps you to stand out naturally.
Maintaining a healthy diet keeps our body disease-free and pure inside out.
Make time for self-care taking care of your mental health is just as important as physical beauty.
Stress can also impact your skin, find ways to manage stress, such as meditation, exercise, or journaling.
Thanks For Reading!
