Top 10 adorable moments of Sunil Chhetri and wife Sonam Bhattacharya

As the couple welcomes a baby boy, we give you a lowdown on their most memorable moments.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

CONGRATULATIONS

Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya were blessed with a baby boy on August 31 in Bengaluru.

PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Sunil Chhetri had announced pregnancy when he celebrated his goal during Intercontinental Cup in June.

ALL ABOUT LOVE

What better way than a peck on the cheek to express love?

OFFERING PRAYERS

Doesn't this photo beautifully capture the bond the couple shares?

SYNCHRONISED STYLE

Doesn’t Sunil and Sonam’s synchronised style confirm their status as a power couple.

BONDING OVER FOOD

Couple that eats together, stay together.

IMPECCABLE LOOK

Another photo which highlights their cautious fashion coordination which reinforces their pleasant bond as a couple.

IN DEEP LOVE

Sunil and Sonam can’t keep their eyes off each other in this love-filled photo.

MADE FOR EACH OTHER

Chhetri and Sonam got married in 2017 after having known each other for a long time.

