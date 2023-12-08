Surprising skincare secrets of Korean actors

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

It is acceptable to acknowledge that the K-beauty industry knows a great deal about skincare and cosmetics that the rest of us do not.

As even-toned skin is a hallmark of Korean makeup, proper skincare is crucial. Having a routine is quite important.

Korean actors typically avoid wearing thick, caked-on layers of makeup. They prefer the minimal look.

Choose your products very wisely, prefer using products made from natural ingredients.

Actors prefer multipurpose cosmetics that work well as blush and lip balms to give their faces a natural flush.

Korean actors are in love with the dewy look and like to apply that in their routine.

Moisturizers are among the most essential products to always carry with you.

The last step to get a glowy glow is to apply sunscreen to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun.

