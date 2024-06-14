Sushant Singh Rajput and his Top 6 meta skills to improve the quality of life

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Sushant Singh Rajput who left us today 4 years back, 14 June 2020 had ambitious dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He was seen as an optimistic guy and often shared tips on looking at life positively.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He shared a few tips on social media to improve your life. First skill is to have a good amount of sleep.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next he suggested doing a regular session of meditation to calm your mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Third skill is to write a journal as that will help in getting a lot of clarity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next in line is regular exercise. Its important to stay fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next he suggested optimising your screen time which is a must these days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At last he insisted on intermittent fasting as its a good way to detox your body and feel light.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi crime thrillers about real serial killers

 

 Find Out More