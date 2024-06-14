Sushant Singh Rajput and his Top 6 meta skills to improve the quality of life
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 14, 2024
Sushant Singh Rajput who left us today 4 years back, 14 June 2020 had ambitious dreams.
He was seen as an optimistic guy and often shared tips on looking at life positively.
He shared a few tips on social media to improve your life. First skill is to have a good amount of sleep.
Next he suggested doing a regular session of meditation to calm your mind.
Third skill is to write a journal as that will help in getting a lot of clarity.
Next in line is regular exercise. Its important to stay fit.
Next he suggested optimising your screen time which is a must these days.
At last he insisted on intermittent fasting as its a good way to detox your body and feel light.
