Sweater weather inspiration from Katrina Kaif
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
This white sweater with a floral design looks super adorable on her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif had to wear this sweater for a movie and it gives Christmas vibes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif had to wear this sweater for a movie and it gives Christmas vibes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, this Blue and white mixed-up sweater gives ink vibes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the sweater that she wore when she was featured on the cover of Filmfare Magazine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can almost never go wrong with a white sweater.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The same goes for a black one, here you can see her in an all-black outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here is an old picture of Katrina in a maroon sweater, hopefully, she still approves of this.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here is an old picture of Katrina in a maroon sweater, hopefully, she still approves of this.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This high-neck yellow sweater makes her look even more prettier.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jawan, Gadar 2 and more Top 10 most profitable movies of 2023
Find Out More