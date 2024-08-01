Taapsee Pannu birthday: Educational qualifications, net worth, controversies and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 01, 2024
Education: From the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Taapsee Pannu graduated with a degree in Computer Science Engineering.
Estimated Net Worth: Taapsee Pannu's net worth as of 2024 is approximately $6 million, mainly from her acting career and endorsements.
Background of the Family: Taapsee was born in New Delhi into a Sikh household. Her mother Nirmaljeet Pannu is a homemaker, while her father Dilmohan Singh Pannu is a retired real estate agent.
Previous romantic partners: Taapsee was once connected to Tamil cinema actor Mahat Raghavendra, but she is currently married to badminton player Mathias Boe.
Until she became an actress, Taapsee worked as a software engineer. She has trained in Kathak dancing as well.
Together with her sister Shagun Pannu and friend Farah Parvaresh, Taapsee owns and operates The Wedding Factory, a wedding planning business.
Taapsee received criticism for her remarks about how women are portrayed in South Indian cinema.
Due to her public opinions on social and political matters, she has also been the focus of countless online trolls.
