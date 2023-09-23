Zodiac signs who are the most cunning and horrible colleagues

Take a look at the zodiac signs who have a nasty side and can make your life horrid at office.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Toxic Tendencies

If irked with any colleague, a Leo co-worker can also lash out at their colleagues and hurt them.

Be Careful

If you ever happen to offend a Capricorn colleague, be ready for the consequences.

Headstrong

A Capricorn colleague tends to headstrong, and invariably reluctant to accept their fault at work.

Get Even

Aquarians don’t like being criticized, they use foul language to get even.

Unpredictable Behaviour

Aquarius colleague can be erratic, and you can’t predict their reaction.

Take Extra Care

If you insult a Pisces colleague, he will do everything to make your life horrid.

Obnoxious

Scorpions are known to be obnoxious colleagues.

Too Harsh

Since they are impatient, they can hurt co-workers with harsh words and actions.

Control Freak

In office, Leo’s desire to take charge can make him/her cunning too.

