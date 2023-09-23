Zodiac signs who are the most cunning and horrible colleagues

Take a look at the zodiac signs who have a nasty side and can make your life horrid at office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
If irked with any colleague, a Leo co-worker can also lash out at their colleagues and hurt them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you ever happen to offend a Capricorn colleague, be ready for the consequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Capricorn colleague tends to headstrong, and invariably reluctant to accept their fault at work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aquarians don’t like being criticized, they use foul language to get even.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aquarius colleague can be erratic, and you can’t predict their reaction.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you insult a Pisces colleague, he will do everything to make your life horrid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scorpions are known to be obnoxious colleagues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since they are impatient, they can hurt co-workers with harsh words and actions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In office, Leo’s desire to take charge can make him/her cunning too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!