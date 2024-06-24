Take wedding inspiration from Top 8 best looks of Isha Ambani
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 24, 2024
Isha looks stunning in elaborately embroidered traditional clothing, exuding a sense of regal elegance.
Pride in her culture: wears gorgeous traditional clothing to honor her history.
Sets trends: Blends international styles with a carefree elegance.
Fashion Forward Looks: Works with leading designers in collaboration with the Designer's Muse.
Attentive to detail: Attire showcases exquisite embellishments and well-chosen accents.
Elegant gowns and well-fitting suits are hallmarks of Western chic.
Modern cutting and traditional Indian motifs are seamlessly combined to create fusion flair.
Wears tasteful, subtle jewelry to complement clothing for a minimalist glam look.
