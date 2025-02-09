Teddy Day 2025: Which Colour Teddy to Gift as per Zodiac Sign
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 09, 2025
As we celebrate the week of love, here’s a list of colors as per zodiac sign you should gift your partner
Libra is known for peacemaking. The color pink and lavender suits them.
Scorpio is the water sign that depicts strength, transformation and depth. Black color is for them.
Sagittarius is the fire sign that is filled with enthusiastic adventures. Purple color is made for them.
Pisces is the zodiac sign represented by two fishes swimming in opposite directions. Turquoise and indigo are their colors.
Capricorn depicts the people with determination, ambition and hard work. Charcoal grey is their color
Cancer attracts friends and lovers with their honesty. You can give deep ocean blues colors as gifts.
Geminians are curious, communicative and intellectual. Yellow color is in their favor.
Aquarius values structure and efficiency. Silver and airy blue color suits them.
Leo is represented by a Lion. Orange and gold suits them.
Virgo are perfectionists. Brown color is for them.
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. You can give red and primary color teddy bears to them.
Taurus is represented by the bull and the color green suits them.
