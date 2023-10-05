Nail The Athleisure Look, The Tejasswi Prakash Way

Read on to know more about Tejasswi Prakash's athleisure look.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Stunner

Is there any look that Tejasswi Prakash can’t slay?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Up The Style Quotient

In her recent photos, Tejasswi Prakash shows us how she can keep the style quotient high.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stylish Spin

Tejasswi’s new look will make you fall for athleisure, again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Natural Look

Tejasswi Prakash kept the makeup and hair natural.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Super Chic

As evident from the photo, Tejasswi Prakash pairs a white top with chic neon green leggings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candid Shot

This photo of Tejasswi Prakash was clicked when she was spotted in Bandra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stay Fit

Tejasswi Prakash was clicked when she stepped out to hit the gym.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Everyone’s Favorite

The popular actor has often been clicked by the paparazzi when she out and about in Mumbai for gym sessions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Complete Look

Tejasswi Prakash tied her hair into a ponytail, and finished the look by sporting black sneakers, and a tote bag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1 prediction: Akshay Kumar film to depend on word of mouth

 

 Find Out More