Nail The Athleisure Look, The Tejasswi Prakash Way

Read on to know more about Tejasswi Prakash's athleisure look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Is there any look that Tejasswi Prakash can’t slay?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In her recent photos, Tejasswi Prakash shows us how she can keep the style quotient high.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi’s new look will make you fall for athleisure, again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash kept the makeup and hair natural.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As evident from the photo, Tejasswi Prakash pairs a white top with chic neon green leggings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This photo of Tejasswi Prakash was clicked when she was spotted in Bandra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash was clicked when she stepped out to hit the gym.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The popular actor has often been clicked by the paparazzi when she out and about in Mumbai for gym sessions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash tied her hair into a ponytail, and finished the look by sporting black sneakers, and a tote bag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!