Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor’s most expensive possessions
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
The talented and fun loving actor, Shahid Kapoor is back again with another film named Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
According to reports, Shahid Kapoor paid an astounding Rs 56.6 crore (plus Rs 2.91 crore in stamp duty) for a duplex in a posh Worli residential building.
The property features a large balcony with an expansive view of the ocean. For their entire home, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput chose softer color schemes.
Before relocating to his new Worli duplex, Shahid Kapoor and his family lived in a 3,681-square-foot seaside flat in Juhu, Mumbai.
The actor from Teri Baaton Main Aisa Ulja Jiya reportedly rented the home to Kartik Aaryan for a period of 36 months last year (2023).
He has a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400d, a Porsche Cayenne GTS, a Range Rover, a Jaguar XKR-S, and a Maybach S-Class valued at Rs 2.69 crore, all of which are kept in his garage.
One can only be envious of Shahid Kapoor's collection of bikes. He has accumulated a substantial amount of money on motorcycles, including the around Rs 18.25 lakh BMW R1250GS Adventure.
Additionally, the Ducati Scrambler 1200 is priced in the Indian market at a maximum of Rs 10.99 lakh.
