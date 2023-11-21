Thanksgiving 2023: Top 12 movies to watch with the family on OTT for a merry time
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Thanksgiving is a festival celebrated every year on 23rd November mainly in the US and Canada.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These are some of the movies that will put you and your loved ones right in the holiday spirit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krisha is the story of Krisha Fairchild who reunites with her family years after abandoning them over thanksgiving dinner. Watch it on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Perfect Pairing is a romantic comedy that is about an LA executive who travels to Australia and ends up falling in love with a local. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Planes, Trains and Automobiles is a fun movie about Neal Page who is trying to get back to his family to celebrate Thanksgiving but instead gets stuck with Del Griffith, watch it on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hannah and her sisters is a chaotic comedy movie about Hannah and her sisters who come to Thanksgiving dinner with the men in their lives. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scent of a Woman is about Frank and Charlie, a retired and blind US army colonel and a student who has the job to look after him. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pieces of April is the story of a young cook who decides to invite her family over Thanksgiving dinner after years, streaming on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mistress America is about a college freshman who gets pulled into the crazy adventures of her future step-sister. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Holidate is a romantic comedy about a single girl Sloane who finds the perfect solution for it in the form of Jackson. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Falling Inn Love is a sweet story about a young woman that wins an Inn in New Zealand a handsome guy helps her in. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Holiday is the story of two friends who change their homes for a holiday and end up falling in love with local guys of that country. Stream it on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fatherhood is a heart touching story about a dad bringing up his daughter after the unexpected death of the mother. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fantastic Mr. Fox is a stop motion movie about a fox who steals for fun but ends up getting caught by 3 farmers who are out to kill him now. Watch on Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood movies that we wish didn't get shelved
Find Out More