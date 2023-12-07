The Archies star Suhana Khan's Top 10 best dressed moments
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Being constantly in the spotlight as a child, Khan is no stranger to rocking looks that are both effortlessly put together and striking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She definitely is a pro in dressing for a casual day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can see her turning around in six-yard drapes if you swipe to the Indian side of her wardrobe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Long shirt with shorts is the perfect pick for a day outing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simple yet elegant surely suits this diva.Simple yet elegant surely suits this diva.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We are in love with Suhana’s leather pants and the sunkissed picture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks gorgeous as she gives winter inspiration to her fans!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nita Ambani'a Top 10 looks that prove she's the queen of elegance
Find Out More