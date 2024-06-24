The best Korean haircare regimen is here to grow your hair quicker

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

Wash your hair on a regular basis to keep them clean from dust and sweat.

Never leave the step of applying conditioners as they make your hair soft and smooth.

It is better to wash your hair with luke warm water as that is suitable for your scalp.

Hair serums are rich with nutrients and minerals and help in faster hair growth.

Use of electric appliances should be reduced as much as you can.

Head massages are a good way to boost the process of hair growth.

Regular hiarcuts can help you maintain the growth of your hair.

Blow drying your hair on a regular basis can damage your hair's texture.

