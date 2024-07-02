The best Korean haircare regimen that allows faster hair growth

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

For faster hair growth start using natural shampoos with anti hairfall properties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never forget to aplly conditioners after shampooing your scalp.

Make sure that you rinse your scalp with luke warm water and not hot or cold water.

Carefully applying hair serums which promote hair growth is a plus.

Maintaining a healthy diet can never be out of the picture.

Avoiding electrical appliances for styling your hair will be useful.

Try not to wrap your hair for too long in a harsh towel.

Use a brush which has soft bristles to apply hair colour.

