The best Korean skincare regimen for adults till now
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 12, 2024
Instead of opting for multiple products, simple go for double cleansers that removes the dirt from your skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Face scrub is easy to apply and helps you get rid of deeply hidden dirt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toners make syour skin look healthy and petite.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Face serums are a good way to nourish your skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is mandatory for every adult to use SPF everyday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Giving a face massage to yourself can lift up your face a bit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Homemade masks are essential to make your skin glow from within.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Korean sheetmasks can help you get a glowy skin instantly within a few minutes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Most explosive controversies about Armaan Malik, Kritika and Payal
Find Out More