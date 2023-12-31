The best Korean skincare routine for oily skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023

This is a quick and easy Korean skincare regimen for you. Any product will work, just be sure you use them in the correct order.

Use a mild cleanser first. It's similar to washing your face to remove all the debris, grease, and other buildup.

Use a scrub once every few days. It's like a little facial massage! But don't go overboard, once or twice a week should be sufficient.

A toner is a liquid miracle that improves your skin. Simply dab some on a cotton pad and clean your face gently. It prepares your skin for what comes next.

As with the body, vitamins are also necessary for our skin. How can we obtain them? They come from serums.

Your skin still requires hydration even if it is greasy. Opt for a moisturizer with a gel or water basis. They won't cause oiliness on your skin.

The most important step in this skincare routine is using a sunscreen, also known as SPF to protect the skin from harmful UV rays of the sun.

Bonus: You can also use sheet masks once a week to hydrate your skin.

