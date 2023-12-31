The best Korean skincare routine for oily skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023
This is a quick and easy Korean skincare regimen for you. Any product will work, just be sure you use them in the correct order.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use a mild cleanser first. It's similar to washing your face to remove all the debris, grease, and other buildup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use a scrub once every few days. It's like a little facial massage! But don't go overboard, once or twice a week should be sufficient.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A toner is a liquid miracle that improves your skin. Simply dab some on a cotton pad and clean your face gently. It prepares your skin for what comes next.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As with the body, vitamins are also necessary for our skin. How can we obtain them? They come from serums.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Your skin still requires hydration even if it is greasy. Opt for a moisturizer with a gel or water basis. They won't cause oiliness on your skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most important step in this skincare routine is using a sunscreen, also known as SPF to protect the skin from harmful UV rays of the sun.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bonus: You can also use sheet masks once a week to hydrate your skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 upcoming sequels of web series that fans have high expectations from
Find Out More