The only guide on Korean skincare routine for acne related problems
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 15, 2024
To fight with acne, double cleanse your face daily.
Scrubbing your face once a week is good.
Toners are segested for those who have open pores.
Use serums with tea tree oil to fight the acne marks.
Remember to always remove the makeup before going to sleep at night.
Eyecare become important and hence use a good undereye cream.
The combination of SPF after applying moisturizer is a must.
Korean people are a big fan of Korean sheet masks.
