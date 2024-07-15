The only guide on Korean skincare routine for acne related problems

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2024

To fight with acne, double cleanse your face daily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scrubbing your face once a week is good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toners are segested for those who have open pores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use serums with tea tree oil to fight the acne marks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Remember to always remove the makeup before going to sleep at night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eyecare become important and hence use a good undereye cream.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The combination of SPF after applying moisturizer is a must.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean people are a big fan of Korean sheet masks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 webseries on Zee5 to send chills down your spine

 

 Find Out More