The only Korean skincare routine you need to follow for healthier skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

For optimal effects, use a cleaner that leaves no residue.

Dead cell elimination is maximized by weekly exfoliation.

After exfoliation, use a daily toner to minimize pore size.

Use a high-quality serum to have smooth, glowing skin.

Use an appropriate moisturizer to properly hydrate.

Apply sunscreen to your skin every day to protect it from UV rays.

Weekly Korean sheet masks can improve skincare. Try these once a week.

Rejuvenate your skin and fight wrinkles with a daily eye cream.

