The secret to healthy Korean hair care is out
Dec 18, 2023
To get rid of oil, accumulated pollutants, and dead skin from their scalps, Koreans use scalp scalers.
Your shampoo should be nourishing in addition to cleaning your hair and scalp without changing the pH of your scalp.
Koreans frequently use scalp brushes or specially made scalp massagers to increase blood flow to the scalp tissues, which promotes the growth of hair.
To apply conditioner to your hair shaft, it is advised that you let your hair air dry a little.
A big part of the Korean hair care regimen is hair masks. This will give the hair intense hydration and conditioning.
In the Korean hair care routine, washing your hair with vinegar is a standard step. This aids with maintaining the pH balance of your scalp in check.
With its anti-microbial qualities, a scalp toner helps reduce inflammation, get rid of dandruff and infections, and hydrate your scalp tissue.
A scalp serum promotes hair growth and provides your follicles with deep nourishment. In contrast, a hair serum acts as a shield against heat, radiation, and pollutants on the hair shaft.
Sometimes, Koreans will use sleeping hair packs or other specialized hair products, which help to deeply nourish hair while left on overnight.
Koreans regularly scrub their scalps to rejuvenate the tissue there. It aids in thoroughly exfoliating the scalp tissue and gets rid of any debris that has built up in your hair follicles.
