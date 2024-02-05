The Top 10 Korean hair care secrets to prevent hair loss

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

Before you even think of shampooing your scalp, you must exfoliate. This is how Korean women ensure that their scalps are thoroughly cleaned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You should also give yourself a hair mask once a week. Due to the fact that it supports hair health in any weather.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another way to make sure your scalp is clean is to use a boar bristle brush, which helps improve circulation and remove dirt and dry skin from the scalp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Most Korean ladies give their scalp a gentle massage for a minute or two before applying shampoo to get a lather. Before shampooing, they usually use a deep cleaning oil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You understand the need for a hair conditioner! You cannot omit this step.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In this regard, hair BB creams are also beneficial and protect your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An oil massage is necessary for great hair since it protects and shines the mane.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a serum to protect your hair when you walk outside or stand near a window that lets in sunlight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Korean haircare, washing your scalp with carbonated water is recommended. This effectively clears dirt and clogs pores while balancing the scalp's pH levels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These DIY hair packs are also a great idea because you can be certain that the components used to make them are all natural.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Wednesday to Stranger Things: These 10 popular web series to not return on Netflix in 2024

 

 Find Out More