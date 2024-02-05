The Top 10 Korean hair care secrets to prevent hair loss
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Before you even think of shampooing your scalp, you must exfoliate. This is how Korean women ensure that their scalps are thoroughly cleaned.
You should also give yourself a hair mask once a week. Due to the fact that it supports hair health in any weather.
Another way to make sure your scalp is clean is to use a boar bristle brush, which helps improve circulation and remove dirt and dry skin from the scalp.
Most Korean ladies give their scalp a gentle massage for a minute or two before applying shampoo to get a lather. Before shampooing, they usually use a deep cleaning oil.
You understand the need for a hair conditioner! You cannot omit this step.
In this regard, hair BB creams are also beneficial and protect your hair.
An oil massage is necessary for great hair since it protects and shines the mane.
Use a serum to protect your hair when you walk outside or stand near a window that lets in sunlight.
In Korean haircare, washing your scalp with carbonated water is recommended. This effectively clears dirt and clogs pores while balancing the scalp's pH levels.
These DIY hair packs are also a great idea because you can be certain that the components used to make them are all natural.
Thanks For Reading!
