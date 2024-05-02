These Korean beauty hacks are for the modern generation

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2024

Make it a habit to double cleanse your face daily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That is not all. Use an exfoliator too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toners are beneficial as they help in tightening of the skin souse them daily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Applying suitable serums is a must if you want an even toned skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using facemasks are like a gift to your skin. They help in cooling down your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Under eye creams are very popular and could be used as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You can not miss a moisturizer if you are talking about a skincare routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Whether you are outside or at home, use SPF daily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hollywood thrillers on OTT that are unbelievable

 

 Find Out More