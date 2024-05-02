These Korean beauty hacks are for the modern generation
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Make it a habit to double cleanse your face daily.
That is not all. Use an exfoliator too.
Toners are beneficial as they help in tightening of the skin souse them daily.
Applying suitable serums is a must if you want an even toned skin.
Using facemasks are like a gift to your skin. They help in cooling down your skin.
Under eye creams are very popular and could be used as well.
You can not miss a moisturizer if you are talking about a skincare routine.
Whether you are outside or at home, use SPF daily.
