These Korean haircare rules will give you long and healthy hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 20, 2024
Let us start the Korean hiarcare routine by washing our hair regularly, almost every alternate days.
Remember to rinse your scalp with luke warm water.
Conditioners should not be skipped as they make the hair soft.
Hair masks provide volume to the thin hair.
People are also using hair serums for hair growth.
Less application of chemicals on hair is important to remember.
Oiling the scalp once a month is enough.
Try not to tie your hair too tight.
