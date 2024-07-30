These Korean skincare steps can make you look younger

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2024

Koreans start their skincare routine by double cleansing their face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They do not forget to exfoliate their skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koreans never skip the step of applying a toner as it tightens the pores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face serums are supposed to be essential in the skincare routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moisturizers are must to apply on the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SPF can play a huge part in making you look younger so never skip this step in the skincare routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean sheet masks are very much popular for the same reason.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Some under eye creams are good for treating dark circles to look much young.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 BTS quotes from their popular songs that prove Bangtan Boys are true romantics

 

 Find Out More