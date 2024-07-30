These Korean skincare steps can make you look younger
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 30, 2024
Koreans start their skincare routine by double cleansing their face.
They do not forget to exfoliate their skin.
Koreans never skip the step of applying a toner as it tightens the pores.
Face serums are supposed to be essential in the skincare routine.
Moisturizers are must to apply on the skin.
SPF can play a huge part in making you look younger so never skip this step in the skincare routine.
Korean sheet masks are very much popular for the same reason.
Some under eye creams are good for treating dark circles to look much young.
