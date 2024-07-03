This Korean beauty regimen has shocked everyone with its results
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 03, 2024
Washing your face with double cleansers is important.
Try to scrub your face once in a while to remove the dirt hidden in the skin cells.
Face masks according to your requirement is good to keep your face clean.
Korean skincare has the most talked about product, and that is the Korean sheet mask.
Face serums are in great demand and help your skin look tight.
A thick layer of moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated externally is good.
Experts suggest to use SPF to avoid getting tanned.
For those dealing with anti aging issues, apply an eye cream.
