This Korean skincare routine is the saviour this summer
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2024
Beat the heat by regularly washing your face.
Exfoliate to remove the extra oil and dirt.
Use toners to cool down your skin.
Apply a sheetmask to relax and provide vitamins to your skin.
Undereye creams can help in dark circle treatment.
Moisturizers are effective for summers as well as all the seasons.
Try to put some cool serum on your skin.
Gacepacks can keep the skin's temperature normal.
