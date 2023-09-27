Revisiting Tiger 3 actor Katrina Kaif’s looks from Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger

Ahead of the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3, we revisit Katrina Kaif's viral looks from Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Keeps It Short

Revisiting Tiger 3 actor Katrina Kaif’s looks from Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exotic

Katrina Kaif looked stunning when she rocked a Kilt and Scottish avatar along with a bagpipe in Ek Tha Tiger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Casual

Katrina Kaif keeps it casual yet chic as she pairs a shirt with shorts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple

Katrina Kaif ensures all eyes are on her even when she sports that simple look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Viral Look

This look of Katrina Kaif in blue from Tiger Zinda Hai went viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect?

For your winter closet, you could consider wearing Katrina’s puffer jacket that she wore in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take Style Cues

You can take style cues from Katrina Kaif as she poses in a bodysuit and white shirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous as she pairs denim shorts with a lace white cropped top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi

Why not sport the desi avatar exactly like what Katrina Kaif sported in Ek Tha Tiger?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Top 10 films where the hero had to prove he is not the villain

 

 Find Out More