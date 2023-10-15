Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif's fitness regime to look 20 even at 40

Check out Katrina Kaif's workout routine she follows to stay fit

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Katrina Kaif fitness regime

Katrina Kaif who is gearing up for Tiger 3 is is amongst the fittest bollywood celebs check out her fitness regime.

Diverse Workouts

Katrina incorporates Pilates, plyometrics, TRC, functional training, and cardio into her fitness regimen.

Consistent Gym Time

Despite her busy schedule, she manages to hit the gym at least three times a week.

Morning Jogging Routine

She begins each day with a morning run or jog to stay active and burn calories.

Core and Abs Workouts

When at the gym, Katrina focuses on core and abs exercises, including iso-planking, running, cycling, and weight training.

Versatile Equipment

She utilizes various gym equipment such as TRX, Bosu, Kettlebells, Medicine balls, Powerplate, and Swiss Balls.

Swimming Regimen

Katrina enjoys swimming, not only for fun but to strengthen her muscles and maintain fitness.

Mind-Body Balance

She emphasizes yoga and meditation for mental peace and holistic well-being.

Nutrient Balance

Her diet prioritizes a well-rounded mix of protein, complex carbs, fiber, and healthy fats.

Stunning physique

By following these fitness routines and dietary practices, Katrina Kaif maintains her health and stunning physique.

