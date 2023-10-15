Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif's fitness regime to look 20 even at 40

Check out Katrina Kaif's workout routine she follows to stay fitSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Katrina Kaif who is gearing up for Tiger 3 is is amongst the fittest bollywood celebs check out her fitness regime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina incorporates Pilates, plyometrics, TRC, functional training, and cardio into her fitness regimen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite her busy schedule, she manages to hit the gym at least three times a week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She begins each day with a morning run or jog to stay active and burn calories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When at the gym, Katrina focuses on core and abs exercises, including iso-planking, running, cycling, and weight training.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She utilizes various gym equipment such as TRX, Bosu, Kettlebells, Medicine balls, Powerplate, and Swiss Balls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina enjoys swimming, not only for fun but to strengthen her muscles and maintain fitness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She emphasizes yoga and meditation for mental peace and holistic well-being.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her diet prioritizes a well-rounded mix of protein, complex carbs, fiber, and healthy fats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By following these fitness routines and dietary practices, Katrina Kaif maintains her health and stunning physique.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!