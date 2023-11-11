Tiger 3 star Salman Khan and other Top 8 Bollywood stars who are extremely close to their mothers
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Mother’s love is the most unconditional love of all and it is always important to know where you came from and what your roots are.
Ranbir Kapoor is a big-time mama’s boy as revealed by Sonam Kapoor in an episode of KWK. Rumours go as far as saying that he broke up with Deepika Padukone because his mom didn’t like her.
Bhai of Bollywood industry, Salman Khan is a big spoiled kid by his mom, Salma. This was revealed in a chat show with his mother where we could easily see how pampered he is by his mom.
Karan Johar is one of the celebrities who is usually spotted walking around proudly with his mom to various social gatherings and it all points at one thing only.
Deepika Padukone gives most of the credit of what she achieved to her mom Ujjala Padukone as we can see on her posts on Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is also very much close to her mom as stated in an interview by Vogue. She speaks highly of her mother and called her, her guiding force.
John Abrahm still runs to his mom Firoza Irani whenever he needs any sort of help. The actor might look like a strong hard guy from the outside but turns out he got a soft spot for her mom.
Alia Bhatt is yet another actress who is close to her mother and doesn’t fail to express herself whether it be through Instagram or any other channel.
Abhishek Bachchan is also pretty close to his mom and goes to her for advice and can be seen with her during social gatherings too.
