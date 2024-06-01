Tiger Shroff's diet and fitness secrets revealed

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2024

The actor mentioned that he practices intermittent fasting, having lunch at 1:32 pm and a simple dinner of protein and carbs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also tries to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor also prefers to have white meat over red meat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor also mentioned that he’s a coffee person and drinks black coffee before his workouts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On his cheat days, he enjoys pizza, ice cream, sushi, etc. He also consumes ghee with roti sometimes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But Tiger does not eat fruits every day, especially when he is trying to lose weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His favorite vegetables are broccoli and asparagus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He is very disciplined with his diet and workouts, especially when he is working on a film shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Here's how your favourite Indian cricketers met the love it their lives

 

 Find Out More