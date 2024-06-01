Tiger Shroff's diet and fitness secrets revealed
Nishant
| Jun 01, 2024
The actor mentioned that he practices intermittent fasting, having lunch at 1:32 pm and a simple dinner of protein and carbs.
He also tries to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night.
The actor also prefers to have white meat over red meat.
The actor also mentioned that he’s a coffee person and drinks black coffee before his workouts.
On his cheat days, he enjoys pizza, ice cream, sushi, etc. He also consumes ghee with roti sometimes.
But Tiger does not eat fruits every day, especially when he is trying to lose weight.
His favorite vegetables are broccoli and asparagus.
He is very disciplined with his diet and workouts, especially when he is working on a film shoot.
