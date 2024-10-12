Top 10 Alia Bhatt-inspired gorgeous saree looks to ace your festive fashion game
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 12, 2024
We are in the midst of festive season and celebrity fashion always leaves us inspired.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If you are looking for some stunning looks, Alia Bhatt should be your inspiration.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now
Alia Bhatt knows how to confidently drap glam look with elegenace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Feel like a superhero in a cape-saree, just like Alia Bhatt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If Black is your vibe, learn from Alia how to carry it well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Be the sunshine of your life this festival in a yellow saree like this.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sometimes, simplicity stands out, and this Alia Bhatt saree proves the same.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
White can be such a standout colour amidst the festive glitz and vibrancy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Another black saree, for those who love to keep it classy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This beautiful saree will definity captivate others, if paired with a maang tikka.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Prabhas, Gurmeet Choudhary and more stars who played Lord Ram on-screen
Find Out More