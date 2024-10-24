Top 10 B-town-inspired style for Diwali 2024

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2024

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal knows how to turn heads with their love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan picture gives us all reasons to drool over their royalness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their smoking hot pictures will make you go weak in the knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi paint the town red with their bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pictures are a treat to all their fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The turn on the heat with their strong bond and you won’t be able to to your eyes off them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The two manage to give major love goals to many.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pictures are simply irresistible.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai pictures will take away your breath for sure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stylish pictures will set your heart racing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhoot to The Conjuring: Horror movies you can rewatch in theatres

 

 Find Out More