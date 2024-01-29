Top 10 beauty hacks to get rid of chapped, dry lips in winters
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Licking or picking lips can be irrational in winters so avoid doing that.
Apply lip balms with SPF in them to protect your lips from sun’s rays.
Using a lip balm with Vitamin E in it is also recommended to nourish your skin.
Exfoliate your lips weekly with a light exfoliator that suits your skin.
Choose cosmetics that are made with natural and skin friendly material which do not cause any irritation to the lips.
Treat your lips properly by applying a thick layer of petroleum jelly at night to lock the nourishment at night.
Applying honey once a day can smoothen your skin for up to 24 hours.
Aloe vera is a good option to avoid your lips from getting chapped.
You can always opt for DIY masks for your lips and give them the softness they deserve.
Drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated even in winters.
