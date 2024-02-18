Top 10 best Korean hair care tips to follow for good growth
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
One of the top Korean hair care tips for healthy hair is to use Moroccan Oil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp scaler is also an important part of the Korean hair care routine. It will help remove impurities from scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moisturising your hair using a conditioner is a must to ensure the health of your tresses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As an alternative to conditioner, you can use fermented rice water. Keep it for 15 mins and rinse it thoroughly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are a lot of hair masks that are now available that will help in providing nutrition to hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the Korean hair care tips is to rinse it with vinegar. It reportedly helps in managing the pH value of scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Tonic is also a part of Korean hair care routine. After hair wash, spray it on scalp and gently massage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Likewise, one can also use hair serum that will help protect hair from damaging.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Overnight treatment, that is to use hair mask or oils to cover your hair for the night, is highly recommended.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using oil and water combination on hair is also recommended.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 sci-fi K-dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Find Out More