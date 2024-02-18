Top 10 best Korean hair care tips to follow for good growth

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

One of the top Korean hair care tips for healthy hair is to use Moroccan Oil.

Scalp scaler is also an important part of the Korean hair care routine. It will help remove impurities from scalp.

Moisturising your hair using a conditioner is a must to ensure the health of your tresses.

As an alternative to conditioner, you can use fermented rice water. Keep it for 15 mins and rinse it thoroughly.

There are a lot of hair masks that are now available that will help in providing nutrition to hair.

One of the Korean hair care tips is to rinse it with vinegar. It reportedly helps in managing the pH value of scalp.

Scalp Tonic is also a part of Korean hair care routine. After hair wash, spray it on scalp and gently massage.

Likewise, one can also use hair serum that will help protect hair from damaging.

Overnight treatment, that is to use hair mask or oils to cover your hair for the night, is highly recommended.

Using oil and water combination on hair is also recommended.

