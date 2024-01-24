Top 10 biggest Korean beauty trends of 2024 so far
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Facial exercises will never be left behind as Koreans love doing facial massages and hence, pamper their skin.
Exomes make our skin healthy. Hence, we’ll be seeing an increase in the products consisting of Exomes.
Technology is moving ahead of time. Therefore, beauty tools like LED masks are not going anywhere.
This year, add more beauty devices like gua sha tools in your skincare routine.
One of the evergreen Korean beauty trends is that of double cleansing your face.
Koreans have loved sheet masks for a very long time and this trend is here to stay.
Choosing serums for your skin is quite essential. Serums nourishes your skin and gives it a radiant look.
The forever loving trend has to be that of using SPF.
Korean girls are loving to do eye makeup experiments these days which might become a longer trend.
Toner pads are becoming popular with time. They are easily available and are simple to use.
