Top 10 blouse designs Vidya Balan rocks with grace!

Vidya Balan's amazing blouse designs!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2025

Vidya Balan blouse picks that you need in your wardrobe!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The sleeveless blouse adds charm to the blouse making it contemporary yet graceful!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strappy blouses are a go-to choice to pair with a saree, looking effortlessly elegant!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The square neck blouse evokes ethnic grace that makes head turns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Backless blouses are trendy, and evoke modern grace to the look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deep-neck blouse radiates simple and elegant charm, paired with a sleek bun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Long-sleeved blouse evokes ethereal grace to the look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The boat neck blouse makes the look more intriguing and captivating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Close neck exudes a bold yet sophisticated charm, perfect for professional events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-neck blouses are common to pair with sarees and give classy vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Frock blouse design radiates lively vibes and makes the look captivating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Elevate Your Wedding Season Outfits Inspired By Shreya Ghoshal!

 

 Find Out More