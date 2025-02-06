Top 10 blouse designs Vidya Balan rocks with grace!
Vidya Balan's amazing blouse designs!
| Feb 06, 2025
Vidya Balan blouse picks that you need in your wardrobe!
The sleeveless blouse adds charm to the blouse making it contemporary yet graceful!
Strappy blouses are a go-to choice to pair with a saree, looking effortlessly elegant!
The square neck blouse evokes ethnic grace that makes head turns.
Backless blouses are trendy, and evoke modern grace to the look.
Deep-neck blouse radiates simple and elegant charm, paired with a sleek bun.
Long-sleeved blouse evokes ethereal grace to the look.
The boat neck blouse makes the look more intriguing and captivating.
Close neck exudes a bold yet sophisticated charm, perfect for professional events.
U-neck blouses are common to pair with sarees and give classy vibes.
The Frock blouse design radiates lively vibes and makes the look captivating.
