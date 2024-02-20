Top 10 Bollywood actors and their favourite meals that you must try
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Sonam Kapoor admits that her all-time favorite go-to binge is pav bhaji. Despite being Punjabi, she has a deep affection for Bengali food.
Shahid Kapoor enjoys indulging in Chinese cuisine. He also favors less-oil, home-cooked meals.
Deepika Padukone has a deep affection for seafood and idli. She adores her South Indian food very much, in particular, Idli Sambar.
King Khan is a huge fan of tandoori chicken. His other favorite foods are crispy, juicy grilled chicken, Khatti Dal, and Hyderabadi mutton biryani, which he loves to gorge on.
Bebo has a strong appetite for hearty Italian food, particularly pizza and pasta. In addition, she identifies as a Ghar-Ka-Khana girl who occasionally enjoys a delicious piece of chocolate cake.
It's no secret that Akshay Kumar loves authentic Thai green curry. This fiery, spicy, unique, and expertly prepared dish is a favorite among the Khiladi.
Anushka Sharma has a soft corner for butter chicken. She enjoys eating food cooked at home.
Hrithik Roshan can have as many samosas as you can get him. He loves samosa a lot.
Priyanka Chopra loves eating Achaars or pickles. She even calls herself a ‘Chaat’ person according to media reports.
Salman Khan is a great fan of Biryanis. He loves to eat it as well as share his food with his costars.
